In Dec. 2023, Amanda Serrano decided to relinquish her women’s WBC Featherweight title after the governing body refused to sanction 12, three-minute round boxing matches for female athletes moving forward.

According to “Real Deal,” if other organizations refuse to do the same, she will not fight for them, either.

“I love boxing,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have given my life to this sport. No phone, no boyfriend, no parties. Just boxing. I am the only boxer, male or female, from Puerto Rico to become undisputed champion. I am the only female boxer to have won titles in 7 divisions.

“I am the first female boxer, along with Katie, to headline Madison Square Garden,” she continued. “I am the first female boxer to make 7 figures from a fight and the same from sponsors. And I am the first undisputed female champion to fight 12x3 minute rounds. Moving forward if a sanctioning body doesn’t want to give me and my fellow fighters the choice to fight the same as the men, then I will not be fighting for that sanctioning body.

“The WBC has refused to evolve the sport for equality,” she concluded. “So, I am relinquishing their title.Thank You to the sanctioning bodies who have evolved for equality.

During a recent pre-fight press conference to promote her upcoming fight against Nina Meinke this weekend (Sat., March 2, 2024) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Serrano stated that she hopes her stance will be a catalyst for an increase in pay for female boxers moving forward.

“We have been criticized for a long time with the two minutes,” Serrano said. “We always want better pay and people criticized for saying we fight less (time than men).

“So, it’s our choice, she added. “If we want to fight like the men it gives us more time to showcase our skills, so let’s do it. Eventually, it will lead to more money for women in boxing. It’s your choice if you want to do it, but it’s definitely my choice from now on.”

In Oct. 2023, Serrano competed in her first 12-round fight, defeating Danila Ramos via unanimous decision, defending her WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring female Featherweight titles, in the process. Her fight against Meinke will also be for all of her belts, as well as 12 rounds. In the co-main event, Jake Paul — her promoter along with Most Valuable Promotions — will face off against Ryan Bourland.

