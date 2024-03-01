After losing two scheduled opponents for last weekend’s (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) Professional Fighters League (PFL) vs. Bellator "Champion vs. Champion" event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Patricio Pitbull has locked down his next fight.

Per a press release, Pitbull will defend his Featherweight title against top-ranked contender, Jeremy Kennedy, at the upcoming Bellator 302 event on March 22 in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the co-main event of the evening.

Pitbull currently finds himself as the owner of a rare two-fight losing streak, the first of his combat career. He was in line to face PFL's 145-pound champion, Jesus Pinedo, before he was bounced from the fight for undisclosed reasons. Gabriel Braga was pegged as his replacement but he was yanked from the fight the day of weigh ins.

As for Kennedy, he is on a three-fight win streak and is 4-1 overall under the Bellator banner. The former PFL veteran holds wins over Pedro Carvalho and Aaron Pico, good enough to earn him his first-ever shot at the title.

Bellator 302 is the kickoff event to the "Bellator Champions Series" and will be headlined by a Light Heavyweight title fight as Corey Anderson and Karl Moore will be fighting for the vacant strap. The event was also to feature a women’s Featherweight rematch between Leah McCourt and Sinead Kavanagh before McCourt was forced out with multiple injuries.

