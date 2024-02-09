A run-in between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney nearly ended in a brawl earlier tonight (Fri., Feb. 9, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was revealed earlier today that Garcia, who is one of boxing’s biggest rising stars, and Haney, who was an undisputed lightweight champion and the current WBC super lightweight champion, will meet on April 20 in “Sin City” for the title. This matchup didn’t come as a surprise considering Garcia has been angling to fight Haney for quite some time.

On Friday, the two fighters ran into each other in Las Vegas. They talked trash nose-to-nose for about one minute before the shoving started. Haney looked ready to move in for some punches, but the surrounding group of security and entourages helped break the action up. Garcia, who appeared to turn away in escape, squared up after the breakup looking for more. It was quite the promotion for a fight just over two months away.

Check out the near brawl between Garcia and Haney below:

Devin is getting pimped by his dad the pimp sad to see. 4-20 he will be crying begging please have mercy. Save your son bill. pic.twitter.com/BnUMhORclP — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) February 10, 2024

“Devin is getting pimped by his dad the pimp sad to see,” wrote Garcia in the video post. “4-20 he will be crying begging please have mercy. Save your son bill..”

Haney shared additional footage and a message for Garcia on social media as well. Check it out below:

Don’t turn around & run April 20th.. pic.twitter.com/VLsGvJaeVI — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) February 10, 2024

“Don’t turn around & run April 20th.”

Garcia is one of the more promising young talents in boxing today, but Haney has shown to be a special talent inside of the ring. You don’t become the first undisputed lightweight champion of the four-belt era by chance. Haney can beat just about anyone near his weight so Garcia will need to turn in a career performance to pull off the upset.