Jake Paul has issued an official challenge to Sean Strickland after he beat down well-known streamer, Sneako, at the UFC Performance Institute on Friday (watch HERE). Of course, the former UFC middleweight champion quickly accepted Paul’s callout with a few stipulations of his own.

Fight fans were surprised to see Strickland step inside of the Octagon opposite Sneako for a real sparring match. Sneako has little-to-no combat experience and Strickland is well-known as one of the hardest sparrers in mixed martial arts (MMA) today. It was a disaster waiting to happen.

As expected, Strickland absolutely obliterated Sneako from the start. The social media star somehow remained on his feet, but Strickland blasted him with countless combinations before the two fighters were broken up. Sneako only suffered a bloody nose to pair with his broken ego.

Like many who saw the sparring footage, Paul did not appreciate how hard Strickland fought against a smaller, inexperienced streamer. That’s why “Problem Child” took to social media to offer to fight Strickland and pay him $1 million if he won. Check it out below:

“Shawn Strickland you’re embarrassing for trying to stop sneako like that you weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out. You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people..I’ll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera… if you win I’ll give you $1 million (half your net worth). But if you get dropped you have to get Betr tattooed on you. DM me. But just like paddy I’m guessing you’ll find a way to run.”

Strickland, who is arguably the most outspoken fighter in combat sports today, wasted little time accepting Paul’s challenge. In fact, the former UFC middleweight champion took it a few steps further, offering to fight Paul for free in the desert with no cameras around.

Check out Strickland’s social media rant below:

“Actually Jake I’ll make you a better deal because money can’t buy happiness and you have plenty of it and youre still a cunt....... No cameras, me and you in a desert.... That would buy my happiness... No Instagram, no likes, no games.... Just you that’s what I want......”

“Real talk... jokes aside.. Jake Paul is an utter fucking joke..... You box small retired old mma fighters and you sell sugar water to kids.. If it were legal I’d take your fucking life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man’s life and walk?”

“There are lots of true fans that love combat sports. But some of you guys. You should of been left in a condom. For the ones that are self aware, do you ever lay in bed after being a worthless troll and question why you exist on this earth? It’s a tragedy you’re alive.”

What do you think, Maniacs? Would you want to see a Strickland vs. Paul showdown? Who wins in a boxing match?

Let’s discuss!