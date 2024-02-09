Leave it up to Sean Strickland to spar a social media star and beat him into a bloody pulp.

The former UFC middleweight champion has been making some headlines over the past 24 hours. On Thursday, Strickland met up with former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and engaged in a fun staredown backstage. Strickland now finds himself on the right end of a one-sided sparring session involving a popular social media influencer.

On Friday, footage leaked of Strickland going toe-to-toe with Sneako at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. For those not familiar with Sneako, he’s got about 1.6 million followers on Instagram and has been teasing a move to influencer boxing. After seeing what Sneako had to offer Strickland on Friday maybe the young social media star should re-think his future.

Check out the official beatdown and some additional footage below:

As expected, Strickland landed almost every shot he wanted to. Sneako was more or less covering up the entire time trying not to get knocked out, despite his corner attempting to scream instructions. In the end, the sparring session was broken up and Strickland left Sneako bleeding from the nose. To Sneako’s credit he didn’t fall down.

At least it was more entertaining than Sneako’s recent sparring session with popular bodybuilder, Bradley Martyn, which can be seen below:

What do you think, fight fans? Was this too much from Strickland or did Sneako get exactly what he deserved?

