The sixth Power Slap live event is here and it goes down TONIGHT (Fri., Feb. 9, 2024) from inside the brand-spanking new Durango Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Welterweight champion Christapher “KO” Thomas clashes with challenger Emanuel “No Love” Muniz after they coached Power Slap: Road to the Title Season 2. In the co-main event, viral knockout artist Sheena “The Hungarian Hurricane” Bathory takes on former PFL fighter and newcomer Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline.
Power Slap 6 will stream LIVE and FREE on Rumble with the prelims starting at 7:30 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET
Power Slap 6 Results:
MAIN CARD (starting at 9 p.m. ET)
170 lbs. Title: Christapher Thomas vs. Manny Muniz
155 lbs.: Sheena Bathory vs. Jackie Cataline
265 lbs.: Dorian Perez vs. Brian Ellis
265 lbs.: Nate Burnard vs. Ryan Phillips
PRELIMS (starting at 7:30 p.m. ET)
266+ lbs.: Danie van Heerden vs. Makini Manu
185 lbs.: Wesley Drain vs. Garrett Grimes
205 lbs.: Garrett Blakesslee vs. TJ Thomas
265 lbs.: Delvin Hamlett vs. Vern Cathey
265 lbs.: Duane Crespo vs. Logan Greenhalgh
170 lbs.: Zach Zane vs. Cole Young
185 lbs.: Branden Bordeaux vs. Eddie Brahimir
155 lbs.: Robert Trujillo defeats Dallas Marron via TKO, Rd. 2
Trujillo starts #PowerSlap6 off with a KO— Power Slap (@powerslapleague) February 10, 2024
Tune in NOW on Rumble pic.twitter.com/TqheJRAXSK
Loading comments...