The sixth Power Slap live event is here and it goes down TONIGHT (Fri., Feb. 9, 2024) from inside the brand-spanking new Durango Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Welterweight champion Christapher “KO” Thomas clashes with challenger Emanuel “No Love” Muniz after they coached Power Slap: Road to the Title Season 2. In the co-main event, viral knockout artist Sheena “The Hungarian Hurricane” Bathory takes on former PFL fighter and newcomer Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline.

Power Slap 6 will stream LIVE and FREE on Rumble with the prelims starting at 7:30 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET

Power Slap 6 Results:

MAIN CARD (starting at 9 p.m. ET)

170 lbs. Title: Christapher Thomas vs. Manny Muniz

155 lbs.: Sheena Bathory vs. Jackie Cataline

265 lbs.: Dorian Perez vs. Brian Ellis

265 lbs.: Nate Burnard vs. Ryan Phillips

PRELIMS (starting at 7:30 p.m. ET)

266+ lbs.: Danie van Heerden vs. Makini Manu

185 lbs.: Wesley Drain vs. Garrett Grimes

205 lbs.: Garrett Blakesslee vs. TJ Thomas

265 lbs.: Delvin Hamlett vs. Vern Cathey

265 lbs.: Duane Crespo vs. Logan Greenhalgh

170 lbs.: Zach Zane vs. Cole Young

185 lbs.: Branden Bordeaux vs. Eddie Brahimir

155 lbs.: Robert Trujillo defeats Dallas Marron via TKO, Rd. 2