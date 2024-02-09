Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia title fight set for April 20 in Las Vegas

After a brief stalemate, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney have finally come to terms on a much-anticipated title fight, set to go down on April 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shortly after ESPN broke the news, Garcia himself posted the announcement on social media.

Haney will be defending his WBC Super Lightweight title, as well as his undefeated (31-0) record. Haney secured the title by defeating Regis Prograis via unanimous decision in Dec. 2023. Over the last three years, “The Dream” has picked up several huge wins to enhance his resume, including defeating George Kambosos Jr. twice, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jorge Linares.

As for Garcia, he bounced back from his knockout defeat at the hands of Gervonta Davis by defeating Oscar Duarte via eighth-round knockout (KO), also in Dec. 2023. Garcia and Haney were in talks to fight in 2023 before Garcia shifted gears and turned his attention to Rolando Romero. That fight didn’t come to fruition, and Romero will now face Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz on March 30, 2024.

Ahead of the big title fight, Garcia is not lacking in confidence.

“Game 7 this one is for everything… it counts now Devin,” he wrote on Instagram. “This fight for me means everything. This is what I meant when I spoke on PBD podcast ‘I’m coming back for everything in blood,’ I ask you guys to pray for Devin and his health. Pray his dad stops this fight. He will be needed to be carried out if this fight doesn’t get stopped at the appropriate time.”

The two talented boxers have competed against each other various times when they were both amateurs, splitting a series of six fights. Fast forward to present day and both men are enjoying the fruits of their labor as professionals, though it’s Haney who has the better resume of the two.

Predictions?