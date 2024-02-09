Former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. just coughed up $18 million in taxes.

Mayweather has always boasted about how much money he makes inside and outside of the boxing ring. Even after retiring from his professional career, “Money” has made stacks of cash by fighting exhibition matches against lesser competition like Logan Paul, Deji Olatunji, Aaron Chalmers, and even John Gotti III. It’s been a brilliant plan by Mayweather to not only stay relevant, but continue to make big bucks.

Unfortunately, there is a price to pay when making millions of dollars punching people in the face. Like every other living, breathing American citizen, Mayweather is subject to pay taxes on his income. But what exactly does a tax payment look like from one of the wealthiest combat stars in the world?

On Friday, Mayweather leaked a photo of a check he just issued to the Department of Treasury. Unless “Money” is pulling the ultimate trick on his fans, he just paid over $18 million in taxes to Uncle Sam.

Check out the official check below:

“Just before I paid that light million and change for that little Super Bowl stuff, I had to pay the IRS aka Uncle Sam $18,047,181. This is what I owed in taxes while I’m retired so just imagine what I was paying when I was activated.”

If you think this bothered Mayweather you’re dead wrong. Not only did the famous boxer post this himself on his social media to show off his IRS payback, but “Money” just spent around $1 million on a Super Bowl LVIII suite in Las Vegas. He’ll be bringing 34 people with him to the biggest American sporting event of the year. Check it out below: