Volk's sick of all this BS about his age #UFC298 @alexvolkanovski pic.twitter.com/ntbp1hujnK

Alexander Volkanovski is no spring chicken, but the 35-year-old Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight champion is still sitting atop the sport. But, when the time comes that mixed martial arts (MMA) in his rear-view mirror, “The Great” may want to consider going into acting.

Just not yet.

Ahead of his title defense against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Feb. 17, 2024, Volkanovski — along with Sportsbet.com.au — dropped a promo poking fun at his age. In the commercial, “The Great” enjoys the life of a person in his later years, which includes gardening, falling asleep at odd times of the day and beefing with cranky neighbors.

Speaking of which, Beverly for the win!

“The Great” will attempt to stay undefeated (13-0) inside the hexagon Octagon as a Featherweight, while earning his sixth 145-pound title defense. Volkanovski, however, is coming in on a first-ever, two-fight losing streak thanks to current Lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev.

Topuria, meanwhile, is coming into his first-ever UFC title fight scorching hot, winning all 14 of his professional fights, including a perfect record (6-0) under the UFC banner. Volkanvoski has stated that his goals at 155 pounds are far from done, so a loss against “El Matador” could very well expedite his move back up if an immediate rematch isn’t booked.

Interested?

To see the most up-to-date UFC 298 fight card click here.