This weekend (Sat., Feb. 10, 2024) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its 86th event inside its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans have been complaining about the venue since restrictions on sporting events in proper arenas ended more than two years ago.

It’s too small. It feels cheap. The vibes are off. And now, most important, the main events are bad.

UFC may now be hitting a tipping point based on a recent announcement from reporter Marcel Dorff that Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev will serve as UFC Vegas 87’s headliner on March 2, 2024 — the event that was originally set to be the promotion’s debut event in Saudi Arabia. Reports had The Kingdom telling Dana White and Co. to come back in June with something less average.

Fake news?

Nevertheless, now mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are saying this main event is a new low ... even for APEX standards. And yes, a Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev-led card would be pretty weak. That’s because “Bigi Boy” is 2-4 over his last six bouts, while Gaziev has a single fight inside the Octagon.

Fans and media let their displeasure be known on X (formerly Twitter):

This is the most Apex main event. https://t.co/BkYjPRij09 — Luke Thomas ️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) February 9, 2024

This promotion really does hate us.

Where does this rank among awful UFC main events?

Anyone got that Mick Maynard tweet defending the quality of fight cards?

Remember how after Dolidze VS Imavov I said I wanna say this is rock bottom for the Apex but we know it can get worse? I am vindicated

The UFC is so washed I’m crying

Bad Main Event. Bad Venue. This is promotional malpractice from the UFC.

They’re seriously just testing how shitty they can make these cards before you stop watching. Have some self-respect, folks.

If fans keep mindlessly consuming a subpar product, what incentive does the UFC have to, you know, actually try?

COVID forcing the UFC to use the Apex as a venue ruined the sport. There’s been a lot of awful main events there but this may be the WOAT.

We are being tested at this point. That’s exactly what this is. They are testing the exact power of the UFC brand name. They want to see how consistently they can churn out laughable headliners and still get fans to tune in. https://t.co/Dh9OPeRp32 — Fury’s Fight Picks (@LucaFury) February 9, 2024

Related Three Apex Events In Four Weeks

Don’t get too comfortable with this as the “Worst of All-Time” because UFC has shown no signs that it plans on slowing down shows inside the APEX. And as long as it continues, there’s no incentive for UFC to actually produce solid main events that generate interest and ticket sales from the public.

We’re past the stage where things like that matter. These events are just fodder produced to satisfy a contractual obligation to ESPN.

Netflix to the rescue?

