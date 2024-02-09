Middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer will collide in the main event of UFC Vegas 86 this Saturday night (Feb. 10, 2024) inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on ESPN+.

Watch them face off at the UFC Vegas 86 weigh ins in the embedded video above.

Hermansson (23-8) is looking to bounce back from a technical knockout (TKO) loss at the hands of Roman Dolidze in Dec. 2022, his second defeat in last three outings inside the world-famous Octagon.

As for Pyfer (12-2), he is scorching hot with five straight wins — all finishes — and is undefeated under the UFC banner at 3-0, stopping his first three opponents inside the Octagon with two of those coming in the very first round.

Below is the Featherweight face off between UFC Vegas 86 co-headliners Dan Ige and Andre Fili.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 86 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 86: “Pyfer vs. Hermansson” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.