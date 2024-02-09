 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC Vegas 86 early weigh ins video results | Hermansson vs. Pyfer

By Jesse Holland and MMANewswire Updated
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 86 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 185-pound showdown between middleweight maulers Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Feb. 10, 2024) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a lightweight co-headliner between long-time 155-pound veterans Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the middleweight showdown pitting Brad Tavares opposite Gregory Rodrigues, all 28 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 86 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Hermansson vs. Pyfer” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 86 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 86 Main Card on ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5)
145 lbs.: Dan Ige (146) vs. Andre Fili (146)
185 lbs.: Robert Bryczek (185.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (187.5)
185 lbs.: Brad Tavares (186) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)
155 lbs.: Darrius Flowers () vs. Michael Johnson (156)
185 lbs.: Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

UFC Vegas 86 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Trevin Giles (171) vs. Carlos Prates (171)
155 lbs.: Bolaji Oki (156) vs. Timothy Cuamba (155)
115 lbs.: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs. Bruna Brasil (115.5)
205 lbs.: Devin Clark (204.5) vs. Marcin Prachnio (204.5)
170 lbs.: Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)
205 lbs.: Bogdan Guskov (205.5) vs. Zac Pauga (206)
145 lbs.: Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Fernie Garcia (146)
135 lbs.: Daniel Marcos (136.25)* vs. Qileng Aori (136)

* Missed weight on initial attempt, has one hour to lose .25 pounds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its 2024 mixed martial arts (MMA) campaign on Sat., Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with No. 10-seeded 185-pound contender, Jack Hermansson, looking to protect his ranking and halt the meteoric rise of Middleweight up-and-comer, Joe Pyfer. In UFC Vegas 86's co-feature, Dan Ige will lock horns with Andre Fili in another intriguing 155-pound showdown.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 86 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 86 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Hermansson vs. Pyfer” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.

