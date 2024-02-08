‘It’s really up to me:’ Brendan Allen sees possible title shot with Marvin Vettori win at UFC Vegas 90

Brendan Allen has been on a roll since his last loss in December 2021.

The 28-year-old Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight contender, Allen, has seen more good than bad inside the Octagon. With only two losses in his 13-fight stint (23-5 overall), Allen currently rides an impressive six-fight winning streak and has managed to finish five of those opponents all by rear-naked choke.

Italy’s one-time title challenger, Marvin Vettori, will be the next man standing in Allen’s way when the pair headline UFC Vegas 90 on April 6, 2024. America’s “All In” believes a win over his notoriously durable opponent could be just what he needs to get his long-desired title shot.

“I feel it’s based on my performance. I think if I go out there and finish him and make it look easy, I think I drop my name in the hat for a title shot,” Allen told MMA Junkie. “But worst case scenario, a true No. 1 contender fight is after that. I really think it just comes down to me. It’s really up to me.

“I think overall, I think this is my fight to lose,” he continued. “I think I’m better in every single place the fight can go. The guy is definitely tough. He can sure take a beating, but I’ve shown I can give one. I really don’t put any emphasis on any of it. I just need to go out there and be me and see where the cards fall.”

The 185-pound title recently changed hands when Sean Strickland fought Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 last month (Jan. 20, 2024). Unfortunately for the shortlived champion, Strickland, he lost his first and only defense via a hard-fought split decision against the South African slugger.

Allen has been chasing a Strickland rematch ever since losing their initial encounter by second round technical knockout in November 2020. When it comes to fighting for UFC gold, however, he wouldn’t complain about taking on the new champion, Du Plessis.

“I was hoping it would be Sean to run that back, but I don’t mind it being [Du Plessis] either,” Allen said. “I’ve been wanting to fight him since he got to the UFC, and he’s been steady flying by and taking the easy fights. It is what it is. He got the belt off it, but did he earn it? Is it his belt? To each their own. But no, it does not matter who’s champ when it’s my turn.”