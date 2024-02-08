Emotional Gordon Ryan blames Joe Biden after brazen thieves steal prized truck loaded with weapons and ammo

Gordon Ryan needs your help.

And you better act fast, since the no-gi jiu jitsu ace is “malnourished and dying,” which means there’s not a lot of time to find his stolen truck — and all the weapons packed inside it — before Ryan drops dead from whatever mysterious ailment continues to plague him.

The reward starts at $5,000.

“Here in Joe Biden’s America, someone just stole my f—king [RAM] TRX out of the driveway last night at 3:30 a.m.,” Ryan told his Instagram followers. “They also stole a bunch of stuff from other people’s cars — guns and stuff like that. I had a couple of John’s knives in there, probably a thousand rounds of ammunition. I’ll be offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can point me to this truck. If you can get me this truck back, I will send you $5,000. If you actually give me a piece of information that allows me to get this truck back, I’ll send you $5,000.”

This kinda thing would never happen at B-Team.

Ryan included photos of his stolen truck on social media (use the arrows in the post embedded above). The grappling “King” is not the first combat sports athlete to wake up without his wheels and is unlikely to be the last, but at least they weren’t on fire.

Forget Viper, time to get protected by “Beast.”