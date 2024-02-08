Dana White reacts to Jon Anik ‘meltdown’ over toxic UFC fans, ready to ‘battle’ and ‘create chaos’

Jon Anik was overwhelmed by the haters.

The longtime UFC play-by-play broadcaster contemplated quitting the sport after toxic MMA fans (and Sean Strickland sycophants) bombed him on social media. A few days later, Anik collected himself and issued an apology for his “heightened emotional state.”

UFC CEO Dana White, however, revels in the merciless chaos.

“You know, Jon Anik had sort of a meltdown a couple weeks ago about the fans,” White told Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I love this stuff though. I love it, you know. I play this little game ... with the media, too. I love it, man. I don’t know, I love this stuff, I love getting up every day and battling. I love the problem, like UFC 300, we’re trying to get this thing done. It’s almost like I thrive in chaos and if there isn’t chaos, I’ll create it. It’s like the Sphere. Why am I doing this? I can just put on an event at you know, any other [venue].”

White is expected to book Sphere for Mexican Independence Day.

If there is one thing White detests more than the “scumbag” media, it’s the “crying f—king pu—ies” who whine about a fighter’s performance. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why the “UFC Warrior King” remains stacked and jacked at all times.

You never know when a rival promoter is going to throw hands.