Dana White confirms Elon Musk will attend UFC Vegas 86 during Super Bowl weekend

Super Bowl 58 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, so all the hotshots and dignitaries in town for the big game will be looking for something to do on Saturday. Those folks interested in combat sports will be able to catch Power Slap on Friday and UFC Vegas 86 the following night, and it sounds like UFC CEO Dana White has already booked his first celebrity guest.

“The people that are in town that are going to these events are — Elon Musk is coming to the fight on Saturday, you know what I mean?” White told Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Perhaps attending reporters can snag an update on this new lawsuit.

Unlike the visit from Meta creep and one-time Musk opponent Mark Zuckerberg, the APEX facility is expected to remain open during the Tesla founder’s visit. No word yet on who else might attend, but it should give participating combatants a little extra incentive to put on a show.

UFC Vegas 86 on ESPN+ will be headlined by the 185-pound showdown between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer. Elsewhere on the card, featherweight veterans Dan Ige and Andre Fili hook ‘em up at 145 pounds, not long after Brad Tavares and Gregory Rodriguez collide at middleweight.

See the rest of the UFC Vegas 86 fight card and ESPN+ lineup here.