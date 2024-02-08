Fighters are calling bull on Colby Covington’s broken foot.

Following weeks of silence from Covington following his disastrous title loss to Leon Edwards, “Chaos” reappeared with an x-ray of his alleged broken foot. He says he broke it in the first round kicking Edwards in the elbow and couldn’t get his game going after that.

It didn’t stop him from gaming around Miami afterward, according to fellow 305 resident Gilbert Burns.

“He was going everywhere, he was walking everywhere,” Burns told The AllStar in a new interview. “The x-ray, I don’t see his name on the x-ray. I don’t know. And we saw this guy walk everywhere in Miami, played poker, going everywhere, I didn’t see no cast or anything.”

“So I don’t know, it’s very hard to believe anything Colby Covington says. You don’t know when it’s true, you don’t know when it’s a character.”

“A lot of guys said he didn’t show up [at UFC 296],” he added. “I think he did show up, Leon just shut him down. Leon, people don’t give him a lot of credit, but I think he’s very, very good and he just shut the guy down.”

The key takeaway that “Durinho” had from the performance? That “Chaos” was done as a title contender.

“You see, he starts saying that he might fight Ian Garry or me,” he said. “Does that fight seem relevant, the way that guy showed up after two years without fighting? I don’t know, I’m not even thinking of this guy. I called this guy out so many times, he had so many opportunities to fight me.”

Now Gilbert is set to face one of the next generation’s rising contenders in Jack Della Maddalena. Those two fight at UFC 299 on March 9th, and a win will put Burns within striking distance of welterweight gold.

“Now my focus is on Jack,” Burns said. “That guy [Colby] is done, he’s never fighting for the title again. So why fight him now?”