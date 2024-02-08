Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz prediction, full fight preview

Former unified Lightweight champion and current WBO Super Lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez returns to Las Vegas tonight (Thurs., Feb. 8, 2024) to defend his title against capable contender Jamaine Ortiz.

The other half of the ESPN doubleheader sees Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis take on veteran Jose Pedraza, but all eyes are on the main event. Let’s see how it’ll go.

Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez

Age: 26

Record: 19-1 (13 KO)

Last Five Fights: Josh Taylor (UD), Sandor Martin (SD), Pedro Campa (TKO-7), George Kambosos Jr. (SD Loss), Vasiliy Lomachenko (UD)

Significant Victories (other than those mentioned above): Richard Commey, Masayoshi Nakatani, Diego Magdaleno

VS.

Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz

Age: 27

Record: 17-1-1 (8 KO)

Last Five Fights: Antonio Moran (UD), Vasiliy Lomachenko (UD Loss), Jamel Herring (UD), Nahir Albright (UD), Joseph Adorno (Majority Draw)

Significant Victories (other than those mentioned above): None

THE FIGHT

There was talk after Lopez’s win over Taylor that he was “back,” that he’d left behind whatever caused his loss to George Kambosos Jr and undeserved win over Sandor Martin. I don’t see it. All the shortcomings that Kambosos and Martin exploited, most notably Lopez’s tendency to lunge in and leave himself unprotected, were still there. The issue was on Taylor’s end; he couldn’t do enough damage with his counters to keep Lopez honest and found himself at the mercy of Lopez’s own counters when he tried to lead.

So where does that leave Ortiz?

“The Technician” certainly has a lot going for him. He’s remarkably quick even when compared to a fireball like Lopez and has a steady, thudding jab that gave master boxer Lomachenko pause. If he can frustrate Lopez and get him to second-guess himself, this becomes a very winnable matchup.

Unfortunately, he has one huge weakness: much like Lopez, he brings that jab back at his waist. I’ve harped a lot on Lopez’s weaknesses, but he has genuinely excellent accuracy and timing. Ortiz is going to give him way too many opportunities to land his favorite punch, and on top of that, Ortiz doesn’t stand his ground when rushed like Kambosos or angle off with a blink-and-you’ll miss it check hook like Martin. He likes to backstep and lean away, which is exactly the wrong thing to do against someone who covers distance this quickly.

As skilled as Ortiz is, he just has the wrong tool box for this matchup. Lopez’s heavy right hands outweigh Ortiz’s jabs in what’s likely to be a chippy affair.

Prediction: Lopez def. Ortiz via unanimous decision

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight's ESPN+-streamed main card right here. The broadcast begins at 10:30 p.m. ET, with Lopez and Ortiz likely to make the walk closer to 11:30 p.m. ET.

