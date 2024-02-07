Golden Meatball! All-time great says Molly McCann ‘can be the next champion’ at strawweight

Molly McCann appears to have turned a new leaf as a Strawweight to look out for.

UFC Vegas 85 went about as perfectly as McCann could have asked it to last weekend (Feb. 3, 2024). “Meatball,” 33, changed things up for her rematch with Diana Belbita as she made her debut in the 115-pound weight class after 19 fights (13-6, now 14-6) and nine years as a Flyweight.

Typically known for her striking abilities, the Brit showed off a sharpened skillset on the feet before taking her opponent down late in round one to score her first career submission with an armbar (watch highlights). Rejuvenated in all ways, McCann can strongly build off the performance in her next fight, and she looked so good that the all-time great and current Bellator Featherweight champion, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, believes she has championship potential.

“That was a great victory for her, seeing the sacrifice she made to make the weight to 115,” Cyborg said on The Catch-Up. “She did great. I think she can be the next champion. She got an amazing armbar. It was really good.”

Ascending the ranks of Strawweight is no easy task for anyone, and with China’s Zhang Weili laying claim to the title at present, all challengers have their work cut out for them. Yan Xiaonan will be next to try and unseat her fellow countrywoman at UFC 300 in two months (Sat., April 13, 2024).

In the meantime, McCann hopes to climb the rankings ladder with a return to her home country.

“I’m just as fast as I was at Flyweight at Strawweight,” McCann said in her UFC Vegas 85 post-fight scrum.

“My hand’s a bit sore so I’ll have that X-ray’d and have a look,” she continued. “I’d like a little week off. Go back to the gym and then assess when works best for us. I heard July is in Manchester. I’d really like to have a go then. I’m not one to call anyone out. I’m a company woman who takes any fight she’s given. So, let’s hope the matchmakers are fair to me stylistically, and let me work through the rankings.”

For complete UFC Vegas 85: “Dolidze vs. Imavov” results and play-by-play, click HERE.