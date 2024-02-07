Ian Machado Garry goes off on ‘thick c—t’ Rampage Jackson, cancels podcast appearance: ‘You’re a f—king idiot’

The most unexpected beef Ian goes off on Rampage Jackson for talking about him on Ariel Helwani’s show days before Ian was due to appear on Rampage’s postcast. : Ian Garry / Ariel Helwani #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/GRm3xNoc22

Ian Machado Garry was apparently going to be on Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s podcast after all.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion, Jackson, appeared on The MMA Hour this week (Feb. 5, 2024) to discuss his upcoming boxing debut as well as several other topics. One of those included the undefeated 13-0 Welterweight contender, Garry, who Jackson said declined to appear on his JAXXON PODCAST out of fear of being made fun of.

Garry, 26, has now cleared the air, stating that the date of his appearance was booked for next week (Mon., Feb. 12, 2024). However, thanks to Jackson highlighting the recently misconstrued details of Garry’s personal life, “The Future” is bailing on his prior obligation.

“Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson went on [The MMA Hour] last night and talked about how I turned down his podcast because I was afraid of being made fun of,” Garry said in an Instagram story (h/t Blockasset). “I’ve got the c—t on Monday of fight week. I’ve got him in like four days I’m on his podcast, and he goes on, calls me a cuck. ‘Ian the cuck,’ he didn’t even know my name and he’s like asking Ariel [Helwani], ‘Does his wife really have a boyfriend?’ No, you thick c—t. No.

“You’re believing absolute bollocks and lies from other people,” he continued. “Imagine running a podcast and not knowing who your next guest was. Imagine being that f—king stupid. Then going on [The MMA Hour] and speaking about it. Well, I can tell you one thing, you’re definitely not having me on now because you’re a f—king idiot chatting mad s—t. Good luck. Take care. I wish you nothing but f—king f—k all.”

Initially set to return at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida next Month (Sat., March 9, 2024), Garry’s upcoming bout against Geoff Neal was pushed forward to UFC 298 in Anaheim, California next weekend (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024).

Catching wind of Garry’s comments, Jackson replied in vintage fashion.