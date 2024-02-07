UFC Vegas 86 suffers third bout change in 24 hours — right after injury torpedoes UFC 298 fight

The hits just keep on coming.

Those of you with parlays for this weekend’s lineup may need to check your betting slips, as visa issues have forced Damir Hadzovic to withdraw from his lightweight bout against Balaji Oki. Stepping in for “The Bosnian Bomber” will be Dana White’s “Contender Series” veteran Timothy Cuamba.

“Twilight Timmy,” who is fresh off his technical knockout win over Michael Stack at Tuff-N-Uff 135 last weekend in “Sin City,” will join the UFC Vegas 86 “Prelims” lineup on Sat. night (Feb. 10) at APEX in Las Vegas. This marks the third change announced within the last 24 hours (see the other two here).

That’s not all.

Up-and-coming middleweight Tresean Gore suffered a devastating shoulder injury and was bounced from his AJ Dobson fight on the UFC 298 “Prelims” card later this month in Anaheim. Dobson later told his social media followers to expect new fight news “soon” but did not provide specifics.

“Gutted posting this, but the UFC didn’t clear me to fight,” Gore wrote on Instagram. “I initially was gonna fight anyway, but my coach made me get a MRI because he didn’t want me fighting with one arm! Man I don’t understand why some things happen, but it’s all on God’s time not mine! I will be back and when the time is right, I will be P4P. I can’t allow injuries to kill my dream!”

