Patricio Pitbull: 'B—ch' Michael Chandler can't fight to 'entertain and make some cash' vs. Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler’s career can’t be laid out without mentioning the name “Pitbull.”

Two fights before the former three-time Bellator Lightweight champion parted ways with his longtime promotion for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in late 2020, Chandler dropped his crown to the Featherweight titleholder, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, via a 61-second technical knockout in May 2019. A rematch between the Bellator legends seemed like an inevitability had Chandler stuck around, but it simply wasn’t in the cards.

“Iron” has since gone 2-3 in his five UFC bouts and continues to hold out for a dream match up against former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight titlist, Conor McGregor. The bout remains unofficial and has been targeted for an even later possible date than originally expected. If it still does happen, Pitbull believes the result fully hinges on Chandler.

“I think it’s gonna happen,” Pitbull told MMA Mania. “They’ve been talking about it, maybe UFC 300, the main event and all that. Conor McGregor does what he wants. Sometimes it looks like he calls the shots in the UFC so I wouldn’t be surprised if something happens. We’ll have to wait and see.

“If the fight ever happens, I think that it all depends if Michael Chandler that fought in Bellator, that wanted to win and be the best [shows up], he’s gonna take Conor down and smash him,” he continued. “He’ll win the fight. If it’s the b—ch that went to the UFC and just wants to show up and entertain and make some cash, he’s going to get knocked out because he’s gonna try to strike with Conor. He doesn’t have the chin to take a shot anymore.”

Pitbull, 36, has been mostly successful and consistent with his winning percentage, boasting a 6-3 record (35-7 overall) after his Chandler victory. Unfortunately for the arguable Bellator greatest of all time, he’s heading into his next bout against Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) champion, Jesus Pinedo, on the first losing streak of his career when they collide at PFL vs. Bellator in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia two weekends from now (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024).

The last time out for Pitbull saw him upset in stunning fashion when the now-RIZIN Fighting Federation champion, Chihiro Suzuki, knocked him out in one round. Pitbull underwent surgery shortly after the loss to remove a hernia in his back. Unsurprisingly, he’s feeling much better physically and is ready to remind the world why he’s long been a Top 3 Featherweight.

“I can’t wait to put this hard time of my career behind me,” Pitbull said. “The only thing that crosses my mind is to go in there and have my hands raised for victory over him.”

