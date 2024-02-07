As UFC 300 continues to crumble, Dana White delays Conor McGregor return (again) — ‘Hoping for fall’

Conor McGregor is not fighting at UFC 300.

He’s also going to miss the June return he announced on social media, though “Notorious” is expected to remain booked against The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 coach Michael Chandler. That’s according to UFC CEO Dana White, who is hoping to lock down an exact date and location later this year.

“Eventually, yeah, this year,” White recently told Pat McAfee. “There is no date. I’m hoping for the fall — we get it done in the fall. When are you playing blackjack with me?”

Today’s update will no doubt come as disappointing news to those fans hoping to see McGregor atop the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) card, which also lost this big middleweight title fight. In fact, the April 13 lineup in Las Vegas — which is certainly nothing to sneeze at — is looking less “insane” by the minute.

Hopefully White and Co. still have a “rabbit” to yank from their collective hats.