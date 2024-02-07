Seize The Throne! New poster drops for PFL vs. Bellator championship event in Riyadh

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is gearing up to usher in a new era in mixed martial arts (MMA) later this month as its first-ever “Champion vs. Champion” event is set to go down on Feb. 24, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While some of PFL’s champions will square up with Bellator MMA’s current title holders, there are several other intriguing non-title fights taking place on the stacked card. Among them is a Lightweight title between Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee, which is the focus on the event’s first poster promoting the event.

And it has a PRIDE/RIZIN feel to it.

McKee moved up to the 155-pound division shortly after losing his Featherweight title to Patricio Pitbull, and has gone onto win three straight fights in his new weight class. His most recent win came against Sidney Outlaw at Bellator 301.

As for Collard, he came up short in his bid to win the 2023 season last November, losing to Olivier Aubin-Mercier at PFL 10. The loss snapped his three-fight win streak, but if he can bounce about with a huge statement victory against “Mercenary” it will give him some much-needed momentum moving forward.

Headlining the event will be a Heavyweight title fight between PFL champion, Renan Ferreira, and Bellator’s 265-pound kingpin, Ryan Bader. In the co-main event, PFL Light Heavyweight kingpin, Impa Kasanganay, will drop down to Middleweight to face off against Johnny Eblen, while Featherweight champions Patricio Pitbull and Jesus Pinedo will collide in the third title fight.

