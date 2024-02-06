UFC 298’s Alex Volkanovski to feed Ilia Topuria ‘big humble pie’ — ‘He literally thinks he’s some superstar’

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria will finally get their hands on each other at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California next weekend (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024).

The reigning UFC Featherweight champion, Volkanovski, returns to his weight class after a second failed bid at Lightweight gold in October 2023. Standing in “The Great’s” way will be the undefeated Spaniard, Topuria, who the mixed martial arts (MMA) community views as one of the toughest challengers in recent memory.

Topuria has already crowned himself the champion before the fight and expects a masterclass performance against his toughest foe to date. The motivation for Volkanovski has only been amplified by the antics of his Spanish counterpart.

“You earn your spot. Earned not given,” Volkanovski told FREESTYLEBENDER. “I’m not saying he didn’t earn this shot or anything, but again, let’s be real, look at the way that I had to get to the title, a lot of people had to get to the title, things like that. I’m glad he’s in this position, I wouldn’t want anyone in front of me other than him right now so I’m fine with that.

“He’s already acting like he’s the champion and thinks he’s this,” he continued. “He literally thinks he’s some superstar already. Oh, mate, that all changes Feb. 17 and he’s gonna have a rude shock. He’s gonna have to literally eat a big humble pie and I get to do that. It’s perfect for my storyline right now.”

Volkanovski’s last loss hasn’t shaken his confidence ahead of his next title defense. The same can’t be said for everyone, however, as the Islam Makhachev first round head kick knockout loss (watch highlights) lingers in the minds of fans. So much so that it's been questioned if Volkanovski is fighting too quickly after such a result.

“I love proving people wrong. I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Volkanovski said.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 298 fight card and rumors click here.