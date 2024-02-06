Dustin Poirier would bet on a Max Holloway win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300: ‘Max is a big guy’

Dustin Poirier is extremely familiar with both men involved in the upcoming Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title fight at UFC 300 in two months (Sat., April 13, 2024).

Justin Gaethje will be the first to defend the BMF title when he takes on the former UFC Featherweight champion, Max Holloway, in their Lightweight co-main event encounter. To win that title, Gaethje enacted revenge on Poirier via second round head kick knockout (watch highlights) at UFC 291 in July 2023.

Like with Gaethje, Poirier has also fought Holloway twice, but won both times. The most recent of the two came in their interim Lightweight title clash at UFC 236 in April 2019. Poirier defeated “Blessed” via a thrilling unanimous decision.

Despite size being a big factor in the minds of the community after the fight, the Featherweight great is still receiving worry in that regard ahead of his next fight. “The Diamond,” however, isn’t in that boat and would lean toward hearing “and new” on the historic night.

“I respect both guys. Both guys are great fighters. I think I would put money on Max, just him being the [under] dog,” Poirier said on The MMA Hour (h/t MMA Junkie). “I see a lot of people online saying that ‘Max is going to be undersized.’ Max is a big guy.

“Him and Gaethje probably walk around at the same weight,” he added. “Max isn’t a small guy. And the striking, the timing of Max, his range, his durability, it’s a coin toss. But if I was betting, I would bet Max.”

Poirier will make his return for the first time since his Gaethje loss when he battles rising contender, Benoit Saint Denis, at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida next month (Sat., March 9, 2024). The fight will act as the five-round non-title co-main event.