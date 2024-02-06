Gina Carano joins forces with Elon Musk, slaps Disney with wrongful-termination lawsuit in wake of ‘Mandalorian’ firing

Gina Carano will not go quietly.

The former Strikeforce headliner was fired from The Mandalorian on Disney+ after her “abhorrent” social media posts caught the attention of the woke Twitter mob. In the days that followed, “Conviction” was put into social media timeout.

The PC police would not, in fact, leave Gina alone.

A lot has changed in the three years since “Cara Dune” was canceled. Ben Shapiro got into the Carano business, Disney started to churn out box-office bombs, and Elon Musk bought Twitter (X) with the intention of restoring free speech to social media.

What does that have to do with the “Conviction” lawsuit?

“A couple months ago Elon Musk tweeted that if you had been fired from using the platform (X) for exercising your right to free speech, he would like to offer these people legal representation,” Carano wrote. “Quite the noble offer, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought anyone would take on my case against Lucasfilm/Disney. Still, I did respond back ‘I think I qualify’ and thousands of people agreed—but I did not expect anything.”

“To my surprise, a few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to look into my story and many others,” Carano continued. “Turns out after sending them as much information as I could gather these past few months, my now lawyers and X believe whole-heartedly in my case and are moving forward. I would like to express my deepest gratitude and thank you to Elon Musk and X for giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light.”

Carano is suing for wrongful discharge and sex discrimination.

“As a sign of X Corp’s commitment to free speech, we’re proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination,” said Joe Benarroch, head of business operations for X.

Carano, 41, has enjoyed a steady if somewhat unspectacular movie career in the years that followed her high-profile loss to Cris Cyborg under the Strikeforce banner. There was talk of an eventual transition to UFC; however, Dana White and Co. found it “comical” to deal with Carano’s entertainment lawyers and their partnership never came to fruition.

I’m sure those “disgusting” text messages didn't help.