Troubling trend continues as UFC removes another two fighters from upcoming lineup

UFC, in what continues to be a troubling trend, today announced the removal of two fighters from the upcoming UFC Vegas 86 lineup, scheduled for Sat., Feb. 10, 2024 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Melsik Baghdasaryan has been pulled from his featherweight bout against Hyder Amil due to injury. Stepping in to replace him will be Dana White’s “Contender Series” standout Fernie Garcia, who is currently 0-3 inside the Octagon.

In addition, Albert Duraev was bounced from his 185-pound bout against Robert Bryczek due to visa issues, with Ukrainian “Duelist” Ihor Potieria taking over at middleweight. The 27 year-old Potieria is 1-3 in four appearances under the UFC banner.

Duraev was subsequently deleted from the UFC roster.

UFC Vegas 86 will be headlined by the middleweight showdown between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer. Elsewhere on the card, featherweight veterans Dan Ige and Andre File collide for 145-pound bragging rights.

