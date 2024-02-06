UFC 300: ‘Oiled up’ Dana White trolled in ‘Blessings from Africa’ social media craze (Video)

There's a new social media craze sweeping Tik Tok and Twitter because Zoomers are too young to remember singing telegrams.

How does it work?

You pay the “Blessings from Africa” team to record a video reciting whatever message you choose, complete with photo, then post it online and hope everyone laughs. The latest victim is UFC CEO Dana White.

White was supposed to announce the UFC 300 main event late last month but missed his self-imposed deadline. I’m not sure what that has to do with baby oil but I assume it’s like the old ALS challenge where you put up or ice up.

UFC 300 is scheduled for Sat., April 13, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and features several marquee matchups (see the fight card here). That said, the event is likely to live and die on its headlining act, based on all the hype over the last several months.

Tick-tock, tick tock...