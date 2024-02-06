Bud Light leaks Super Bowl 2024 commercial with UFC boss Dana White (and a rampaging T-Rex)

We’re less than a week away from Super Bowl 2024 between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, which takes place this Sunday (Feb. 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (home of the 8-9 Raiders).

Gridiron fans watch it for the football.

Non-pigskin fans usually tune in for the commercials, movie trailers, and halftime festivities. Since the average price for a Super Bowl ad clocks in at $7 million per 30-second spot, spendy advertisers bring out their best efforts.

Those Clio awards won’t win themselves.

Bud Light is leaking its commercial a few days early, featuring giant biceps, a rampaging T-Rex, and UFC CEO Dana White. The “Sin City” fight boss was instrumental in bringing Bud Light back to the Octagon late last year.

Where it remains safe from this loose cannon.

“If you consider yourself a patriot, you should be drinking gallons of Bud Light,” White told Tucker Carlson. “Gallons! Gallons of Bud Light! You should have Bud Light drums stacked up in your garage and drinking it right out of the keg. They are way more aligned with you than most of these other beer companies, that I guarantee you.”

Crack open a Bud Light, real men of genius.