Nassourdine Imavov cracks middleweight Top 10 in latest UFC rankings update

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 85 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (Feb. 3, 2024) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s where Nassourdine Imavov captured a majority decision victory over fellow middleweight bruiser Roman Dolidze to break into the Top 10 at 185 pounds, sending “The Caucasian” down two places to No. 10.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Islam Makhachev

2. Jon Jones

3. Alexander Volkanovski

4. Leon Edwards

5. Alex Pereira

6. Charles Oliveira

7. Sean O’Malley

8. Dricus Du Plessis

9. Alexandre Pantoja

10. Israel Adesanya

11. Sean Strickland

12. (T) Aljamain Sterling

12. (T) Tom Aspinall +1

14. Max Holloway

15. Kamaru Usman

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Amir Albazi

3. Brandon Royval

4. Kai Kara France

5. Matheus Nicolau

6. Manel Kape

7. Alex Perez

8. Muhammad Mokaev

9. Matt Schnell

10. Tim Elliott

11. Tagir Ulanbekov

12. Steve Erceg

13. Su Mudaerji

14. David Dvorak

15. Tatsuro Taira

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Aljamain Sterling

2. Merab Dvalishvili

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Song Yadong

8. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Rob Font

10. Jonathan Martinez +2

11. Dominick Cruz -1

12. Pedro Munhoz -1

13. Umar Nurmagomedov

14. Mario Bautista

15. Ricky Simon

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Ilia Topuria

4. Brian Ortega

5. Movsar Evloev

6. Arnold Allen

7. Josh Emmett

8. Calvin Kattar

9. Giga Chikadze

10. Bryce Mitchell

11. Edson Barboza

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. Lerone Murphy

15. Alex Caceres -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Arman Tsarukyan

5. Michael Chandler

6. Mateusz Gamrot

7. Beneil Dariush

8. Rafael Fiziev

9. Jalin Turner

10. Dan Hooker

11. Rafael dos Anjos

12. Benoit Saint-Denis -1

13. Renato Moicano

14. Bobby Green

15. Drew Dober

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Belal Muhammed

3. Shavkat Rakhmonov

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Colby Covington

6. Sean Brady

7. Stephen Thompson -1

8. Geoff Neal

9. Vicente Luque

10. Ian Machado Garry

11. Jack Della Maddalena

12. Neil Magny

13. Kevin Holland

14. Michael Chiesa

15. Rinat Fakhretdinov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Dricus Du Plessis

1. Sean Strickland

2. Israel Adesanya

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Paulo Costa

7. Brendan Allen

8. Nassourdine Imavov +3

9. Khamzat Chimaev

10. Roman Dolidze -2

11. Jack Hermansson -1

12. Paul Craig

13. Chris Curtis

14. Anthony Hernandez

15. Caio Borralho

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Jamahal Hill

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Khalil Rountree

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Anthony Smith

11. Ryan Spann

12. Alonzo Menifield

13. Azamat Murzakanov

14. Dominick Reyes

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Tom Aspinall

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Sergei Pavlovich

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Jailton Almeida

8. Serghei Spivac +1

9. Tai Tuivasa -1

10. (T) Derrick Lewis

10. (T) Marcin Tybura +1

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Rodrigo Nascimento

15. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Zhang Weili

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Erin Blanchfield

5. Julianna Pena

6. Manon Fiorot

7. Raquel Pennington

8. Rose Namajunas

9. Tatiana Suarez

10. Yan Xiaonan

11. Jessica Andrade

12. Amanda Lemos

13. Ketlen Vieira

14. Irene Aldana

15. Mayra Bueno Silva

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Yan Xiaonan

2. Tatiana Suarez

3. Amanda Lemos

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Virna Jandiroba

6. Marina Rodriguez

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Amanda Ribas

9. Luana Pinheiro

10. Loopy Godinez

11. Tabatha Ricci

12. Angela Hill

13. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

14. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

15. Gillian Robertson

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Erin Blanchfield

3. Manon Fiorot

4. Katlyn Chookagian

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Maycee Barber

7. Natalia Silva +2

8. Amanda Ribas

9. Viviane Araújo -2

10. Tracy Cortez

11. Ariane Lipski

12. Karine Silva

13. Casey O’Neill

14. Jasmine Jasudavicius +1

15. Andrea Lee -1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Raquel Pennington

1. Julianna Pena

2. Mayra Bueno Silva

3. Ketlen Vieira

4. Irene Aldana

5. Holly Holm

6. Pannie Kianzad

7. Yana Santos

8. Miesha Tate

9. Karol Rosa

10. Macy Chiasson

11. Norma Dumont

12. Julia Avila

13. Josiane Nunes

14. Chelsea Chandler

15. Melissa Dixon

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the middleweight division, following the UFC Vegas 86: “Hermansson vs. Pyfer” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., Feb. 10, 2024 at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.