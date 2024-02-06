Welcome to Midnight Mania!
As with any year in combat sports, 2023 had its fair share of strange moments and bad decision-making. One of the most standout poor performances came from Colby Covington, who talked his way into a title shot versus Leon Edwards at UFC 296 and then ... barely tried to win?
It was bizarre (watch highlights). Covington has never been an overly complex fighter, but “Chaos” has historically understood how he wins fights: a combination of pressure, volume, and elite wrestling. Opposite “Rocky,” Covington hung out on the back foot, didn’t throw many strikes, and barely tried to wrestle until late in the fight.
Why?
Two months later, we may have an explanation. While talking with Submission Radio, Covington revealed that he broke his foot early in the first round, which affected his ability to throw punches and wrestle effectively. He also brought x-rays to prove his injury to any would-be doubters.
Colby Covington reveals X-rays confirming he broke his foot in round 1 at #UFC296!— Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) February 6, 2024
“The result wasn’t what I wanted, it wasn’t my night. I broke my foot right away, and I couldn’t plant or explode off it to use the wrestling and pressure I planned to use. I didn’t want to disclose this information until I had the x-rays.”
Covington continued, “I knew straight away it was bad. It was the first kick I threw, it landed right on his elbow. He was in Orthodox, so I kind of got a little overzealous, and I wanted to rip a high kick towards his Orthodox side, cause I didn’t know if he would be defensively sound like he is from Southpaw ... Haters will still find a way to hate on me for fighting 25 minutes on one leg while landing over a hundred strikes more than Leon!”
That number at the end is completely made up, for the record.
Broken foot or not, Covington’s loss at UFC 296 seriously hurt his position at 170 lbs. Until he’s able to return to the win column against a top contender (like this one), “Chaos” has effectively been removed from the Welterweight title picture.
Insomnia
Dustin Poirier offered up his prediction for the upcoming BMF title fight, and he’s backing Max Holloway. Seeing as “The Diamond” fought both twice, he has better insight than most!
| Dustin Poirier says if he had to put money on who will win the BMF title fight at #UFC300 then he would put his money on Max Holloway.— MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 5, 2024
[per The MMA Hour]#UFC300 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/81yCswHb38
Brian Ortega has fought for just four minutes in the last two years or so. Looking forward to his return!
Brian Ortega looking FAST ahead of his February 24th Main Event vs Yair Rodriguez.— MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) February 3, 2024
[@BrianTcity IG]#MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/6GdHHQaeWc
Denzel Curry vs. Wiz Khalifa when?!? Zel is looking sharp on the mitts!
Denzel Curry training Muay Thai— COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) February 2, 2024
( : @denzelcurry/ Instagram) pic.twitter.com/PwKqLGipoj
I have to imagine Drew Dober’s size and strength played a role in fatiguing Renato Moicano even as the Brazilian dominated top position.
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 4, 2024
MOICANO: “What did you weigh today?”
DOBER: “180”
MOICANO: “F*** YOU” pic.twitter.com/YvWx13UW4o
Diego Lopes and Movsar Evloev talking some trash on Twitter — think the rematch ever materializes?
Movsar Evloev UFC Career— Diego Lopes (@Diegolopesmma) February 4, 2024
8 Fights 0 Finishes 1 Bonus (FOTN Against Diego Lopes) in 4.5 years
Diego Lopes UFC Career
3 fights 2 Finishes, 3 bonuses in 9 months
You can thank me for making 50k for the first time in your career. https://t.co/9XpbWc4f7u
Kid is so hyped up that #5 mentioned his name, non stop posting. You wouldn’t even have a career without me, you welcome for those 3 bonuses. Talk to me when you top 5, until then stay focused!— Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) February 4, 2024
It's funny to me that even though I was at the top I had to mention my name so that people would pay attention to you be careful what you say, so you may hear what you don't want. Mr. decision— Diego Lopes (@Diegolopesmma) February 4, 2024
Schnell vs. Erceg sounds like a fairly guaranteed banger at 125 lbs.
Matt Schnell will fight Steve Erceg at #UFCVegas87 on March 2nd. #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2024 pic.twitter.com/UvhvaxQiSX— Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) February 4, 2024
Slips, rips, and KO clips
Saenchai is still putting shins to chins at 43 years of age.
Muay Thai legend Saenchai got another victory yesterday. Still active at 43 years old. Here's a clip of the knock down he scored. pic.twitter.com/ao6X00rURv— Timothy Wheaton MMA (@TimWheatonMMA) February 5, 2024
A tight left hook while fading back ended this contest.
Ricardo Bravo defeats Kenan Bayramov via Knockout in the 1st Round, earning him a ONE Championship contract#ONEFridayFights50 pic.twitter.com/EBDPe0Szc4— COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) February 2, 2024
Faced with an opponent who is slipping punches well? Throwing up a high kick is a great idea!
Alex Morgan KO1 Oleksandr Horshechnik pic.twitter.com/NXHnDpW6uX— Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) February 3, 2024
Random Land
Appreciate the little things.
