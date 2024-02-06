Welcome to Midnight Mania!

As with any year in combat sports, 2023 had its fair share of strange moments and bad decision-making. One of the most standout poor performances came from Colby Covington, who talked his way into a title shot versus Leon Edwards at UFC 296 and then ... barely tried to win?

It was bizarre (watch highlights). Covington has never been an overly complex fighter, but “Chaos” has historically understood how he wins fights: a combination of pressure, volume, and elite wrestling. Opposite “Rocky,” Covington hung out on the back foot, didn’t throw many strikes, and barely tried to wrestle until late in the fight.

Why?

Two months later, we may have an explanation. While talking with Submission Radio, Covington revealed that he broke his foot early in the first round, which affected his ability to throw punches and wrestle effectively. He also brought x-rays to prove his injury to any would-be doubters.

Colby Covington reveals X-rays confirming he broke his foot in round 1 at #UFC296!



Full interview

pic.twitter.com/BTuiaqfjJR — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) February 6, 2024

“The result wasn’t what I wanted, it wasn’t my night. I broke my foot right away, and I couldn’t plant or explode off it to use the wrestling and pressure I planned to use. I didn’t want to disclose this information until I had the x-rays.”

Covington continued, “I knew straight away it was bad. It was the first kick I threw, it landed right on his elbow. He was in Orthodox, so I kind of got a little overzealous, and I wanted to rip a high kick towards his Orthodox side, cause I didn’t know if he would be defensively sound like he is from Southpaw ... Haters will still find a way to hate on me for fighting 25 minutes on one leg while landing over a hundred strikes more than Leon!”

That number at the end is completely made up, for the record.

Broken foot or not, Covington’s loss at UFC 296 seriously hurt his position at 170 lbs. Until he’s able to return to the win column against a top contender (like this one), “Chaos” has effectively been removed from the Welterweight title picture.

Insomnia

Dustin Poirier offered up his prediction for the upcoming BMF title fight, and he’s backing Max Holloway. Seeing as “The Diamond” fought both twice, he has better insight than most!

Dustin Poirier says if he had to put money on who will win the BMF title fight at #UFC300 then he would put his money on Max Holloway.

[per The MMA Hour]

Brian Ortega has fought for just four minutes in the last two years or so. Looking forward to his return!

Brian Ortega looking FAST ahead of his February 24th Main Event vs Yair Rodriguez.



[@BrianTcity IG]#MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/6GdHHQaeWc — MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) February 3, 2024

Denzel Curry vs. Wiz Khalifa when?!? Zel is looking sharp on the mitts!

Denzel Curry training Muay Thai



( : @denzelcurry/ Instagram) pic.twitter.com/PwKqLGipoj — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) February 2, 2024

I have to imagine Drew Dober’s size and strength played a role in fatiguing Renato Moicano even as the Brazilian dominated top position.



MOICANO: “What did you weigh today?”

DOBER: "180"

MOICANO: “F*** YOU” pic.twitter.com/YvWx13UW4o — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 4, 2024

Diego Lopes and Movsar Evloev talking some trash on Twitter — think the rematch ever materializes?

Movsar Evloev UFC Career

8 Fights 0 Finishes 1 Bonus (FOTN Against Diego Lopes) in 4.5 years



Diego Lopes UFC Career

3 fights 2 Finishes, 3 bonuses in 9 months



You can thank me for making 50k for the first time in your career.

Kid is so hyped up that #5 mentioned his name, non stop posting. You wouldn’t even have a career without me, you welcome for those 3 bonuses. Talk to me when you top 5, until then stay focused! — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) February 4, 2024

It's funny to me that even though I was at the top I had to mention my name so that people would pay attention to you be careful what you say, so you may hear what you don't want. Mr. decision — Diego Lopes (@Diegolopesmma) February 4, 2024

Schnell vs. Erceg sounds like a fairly guaranteed banger at 125 lbs.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Saenchai is still putting shins to chins at 43 years of age.

Muay Thai legend Saenchai got another victory yesterday. Still active at 43 years old. Here's a clip of the knock down he scored.

A tight left hook while fading back ended this contest.

Ricardo Bravo defeats Kenan Bayramov via Knockout in the 1st Round, earning him a ONE Championship contract

Faced with an opponent who is slipping punches well? Throwing up a high kick is a great idea!

Alex Morgan KO1 Oleksandr Horshechnik

Random Land

Appreciate the little things.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.