Fury-Usyk ‘Undisputed’ heavyweight title created for historic PPV clash on May 18

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face WBA, IBF, and WBO kingpin Oleksandr Usyk on Sat., May 18, 2024 at Kingdom Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winner will capture all four crowns, unifying the division titles in the same fight for the first time in history.

To mark their historic title fight, a special World Heavyweight Undisputed Champion belt was created. Fan reactions were ... well, let’s called them “mixed” at best. The most import thing is that we’re still getting a fight after Fury was busted open last week in sparring.

“This belt will wait for Fury or Usyk, made specifically for this fight,” His Excellency Turki Alalshikh wrote on social media. “For the first time, four belts undisputed in the same fight. Fight of the century. Ring Of Fire, May 18th of 2024.”

Fury’s withdrawal from their original date of Feb. 17 marks the second time his Usyk title fight has been delayed. That’s probably why promoters included a $10 million pullout clause for their May 18 pay-per-view (PPV) bonanza, which hopefully stays together.

