Report: UFC 300 bout in jeopardy after (another) premature announcement — ‘They have not agreed to it yet’

Consider the gun jumped.

Not long after the Dustin Poirier debacle, where his UFC 299 co-main event against Benoit Saint-Denis went from announced, to unsigned, to official within the span of a few hours, a new report has surfaced suggesting the promotion has once again revealed an upcoming fight before contracts were signed.

On the biggest card of the year.

“I can tell you there’s another fight on [UFC] 300, one of the particulars has not agreed to yet,” veteran reporter Ariel Helwani said on The MMA Hour. “I’m not gonna say which fight it is, and I’ll tell you it’s probably not a main card fight, but there’s another fight on that card that was put out before one of the fighters agreed to it — and as of this second, they have not agreed to it yet.”

See the current UFC 300 fight card and lineup here.

The promotion has come under fire in recent weeks for announcing fights that have yet to be finalized, like the UFC Atlantic City headliner that fizzled late last month. Helwani suggested UFC CEO Dana White is hastily firing off major fight announcements to scoop the oft-maligned MMA media.

Except when it comes to the UFC 300 main event.