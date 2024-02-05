Unimpressed Paddy Pimblett insists he would ‘smoke’ Renato Moicano following UFC Vegas 85 performance

Renato Moicano is not satisfied with being a winning UFC lightweight and has since taken on the role of UFC matchmaker. His first fantasy fight is the 155-pound showdown between Drew Dober — who was beaten by the Brazilian at UFC Vegas 85 — and division lightning rod Paddy Pimblett.

Have a look:

I want to see drew Dober fighting paddy pimblett next… let’s see how tough is this kid…. #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 4, 2024

It appears “The Baddy” took the bait.

“Why would I fight Dober when I could smoke you much easier?” Pimblett asked.

Moicano, 33, improved to 18-5-1 with his decision victory over Dober and will likely remain seated in the No. 14 spot at 155 pounds when the official lightweight rankings are updated later this week. As for the 29 year-old Pimblett (21-3), he captured his seventh straight by defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 late last year.

“Paddy is calling me out, I fight you any day of the week,” Moicano responded. “There’s your UFC 300 main event ladies and gentlemen: Moicano vs. Paddy. I want to fight (Beneil) Dariush but if Paddy wants the smoke … he can have it.”

As of this writing, both fighters remain unbooked.