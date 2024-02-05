Robert Whittaker is set to face Paulo Costa at UFC 298 on Feb. 17, 2024, and he’s bringing all the abs with him from Australia for the long-awaited Middleweight scrap.

Whittaker shared his physical transformation on Instagram along with the ominous caption, “I’m coming. UFC 298.” Anyone questioning his headspace coming into this fight can look at this post and know that he didn’t skimp out on the workouts headed into this 185-pound contender’s bout.

“The Reaper” means business.

Normally, it’s Costa that pops up in the headlines when we’re talking about fighters looking absolutely ripped. But, the 33-year-old Whittaker is looking fitter than ever following his last appearance, a second round knockout at the hands of Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 back in July 2023 (watch highlights).

He’s more toned and muscular than we’ve ever seen him.

That may have to do with the “DDP” loss being a bit of a wake-up call for the former 185-pound champion. During a recent interview, Whittaker discussed the changes he made to training after that defeat.

“A big strong guy that’s hungry and willing to leave it all there? You need to match that,” he said. “I feel like I didn’t do that in my last fight.”

Big, strong and hungry certainly describes Costa. “Borrachinha” has fought just once in the last 2.5 years. He finally has a lucrative contract that he’s happy with, is healthy and ready to go. We have no doubt we’ll be seeing the best of both men in Anaheim, Calif., when they step into the cage against each other.

It can’t come soon enough.

To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 298 fight card and rumors click here.