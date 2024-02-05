Ian Garry shares bizarre prediction for UFC 298 finish against Geoff Neal

Ian Machado Garry is back with another unique prediction for how he’ll win at UFC 298 later this month (Feb. 17, 2024), but we think he may want to take this one back to the workshop for a little fine tuning ahead of fight week in Anaheim, California.

“The Future” has lifted several elements of his shtick from Conor McGregor — one of them being the “Mystic Mac” pre-fight prophecies on how his fights will end. Fair enough: everybody loves watching someone call their shot and try to hit it.

Or, swing and miss.

Nevertheless, Garry’s latest prediction for his upcoming 170-pound bad blood showdown against Geoff Neal is just ... strange.

“What am I going to finish him with? I am going to make him quit,” Garry declared in a new video post on Instagram. He’ll choose when he’s done. I’d like to kick him to the body and have him do that — when the dog’s sh—-ing.

“The dogs look at you like — when they’re pooing — for protection,” he continued. “That’s what they do, right? Dogs look at their owners when they’re pooing because that’s when they’re vulnerable for attack.”

Okay, then.

Garry hopes to continue his rise up the Welterweight rankings inside Honda Center in less than a fortnight. A win over Neal would jump him from No. 10 to No. 8, where he hopes to strike at top names in the division like Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Maybe he can even convince former Middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, to fight?

Garry and Strickland have beef after a social media storm erupted targeting Garry’s wife. We don’t need to rehash everything “Tarzan” said about the situation, but her perpetual presence has some fans wondering whether she’s the puppet master behind his controversial pre-fight antics.

Not that the Machado-Garry family hides this possibility, releasing footage that showed her helping Garry make a contentious mugshot shirt that featured Neal. In this latest strange Instagram video, you can hear her laughing in the background at her husband’s dog poop joke.

Garry was forced to withdraw from his last fight at UFC 296 because of a bad case of pneumonia, right at the peak of the Internet’s obsession with the intimate details of his relationship. Much of that has died down because the Internet has the attention span of a goldfish, but things could heat right back up when Garry arrives in “The Golden State” for UFC 298 fight week.

It will be interesting to see how he performs when the mental warfare is being waged against him instead of being directed at his opponent.

Poetic justice?

To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 298 fight card and rumors click here.