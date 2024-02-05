Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Roman Dolidze after losing second straight at UFC Vegas 85?

UFC Vegas 85 blew the roof off the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, this past weekend (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024), leaving several fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Diana Belbita, who suffered a first round submission loss at the hands of Molly McCann (see it again here). And Drew Dober, who came up short via unanimous decision against Renato Moicano (recap here). But, which fighter is suffering from the worst post-fight hangover, now a few days removed from the show?

Roman Dolidze.

Coming into his first-ever UFC headlining gig, Dolidze was trying to erase the memory of his loss to Marvin Vettori almost one year ago. That’s a long time to sit on the sidelines to mull over a defeat that snapped a four-fight win streak, which took two years to build.

But, instead of making things right, Dolidze wound up on the wrong end of a majority decision defeat, his third overall loss inside the Octagon. It wasn’t Dolidze’s best performance, and he could never really get much going, not even in grappling department, where he usually shines.

With two straight losses and not the best showings, the Georgian fighter could find himself on the outside of the Top 10 looking in later this week. It’s especially puzzling to see him struggle since Dolidze was on a three-fight streak — battering and bruising opponents — stopping them via strikes prior to his skid. Now, he will be going into his next outing with immense pressure on his shoulders facing the possibility of losing his third straight.

As far as what could be next, perhaps a showdown against the loser of the upcoming fight between Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen is in order. After all, I suggested Imavov face the winner. Still, it makes sense because all combatants are close to each other in the Top 10.

Another loss for Dolidze would be disastrous for his UFC career, potentially leading to him moving up a weight class (a typical move when a fighter goes on a bad losing streak). In fact, don’t be too surprised if he decides to make the jump sooner rather than later.

Paul Craig might be fun, actually.

For complete UFC Vegas 85: “Dolidze vs. Imavov” results and play-by-play, click HERE.