LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - “Money” Moicano has called his shot.

Renato Moicano defended his No. 13 Lightweight ranking last night at UFC Vegas 85 (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024), when he defeated Drew Dober via unanimous decision from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He then delivered one of the most memorable promos of all time (watch it here).

Company officials confirmed to MMAMania.com that Moicano was transported to the local hospital following his fight with Dober for a precautionary CT scan of his head and face. Moicano was released from the hospital, but the results of the scan are currently unknown.

While in the ambulance, Moicano went live on his YouTube channel to react to the fight and talk with fans.

When he got to the hospital, Moicano called out his next opponent on social media.

“Beneil Dariush see you in Brazil… if you support America… retweet this sh-t and tag @ufc modaf—kers,” Moicano wrote.

UFC is going to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in May for UFC 301, and Moicano wants No. 7 ranked Beneil Dariush ... which actually makes complete sense.

Dariush is coming off two first-round knockout losses to Charles Oliveira (watch here) and Arman Tsarukyan (watch here) and will be looking to rebound while fighting someone trying to take his spot.

Moicano is riding a two-fight win streak and has won four out of his last five fights.

