LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Former UFC Lightweight fighter Rongzhu scored a third-round submission win over undefeated Shin Haraguchi last night (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) during the main event of Road To UFC Season 2 live on UFC Fight Pass from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old from China earned a brand new UFC contract with the nasty submission win.

Rongzhu showed his experience in a mostly dominant performance. In the first round, Haraguchi landed several takedowns but Rongzhu got back to his feet and busted up Haraguchi with jabs and straight rights. It was the only round where Haraguchi had success.

The second round saw Haraguchi land a takedown, and eat a big knee, but eventually, he got Rongzhu down, however, it wasn’t for long. Rongzhu made him pay by lighting up Haraguchi on the feet, busting his nose.

Round three was all Rongzhu, and there were several times when it looked like he would score a standing TKO, but the toughness of Haraguchi kept him in the fight. Eventually, Haraguchi shot a lazy takedown, and Rongzhu made him pay by battering him and then locking up a rear-naked choke to win the fight.

Rongzhu went 1-3 in the UFC between 2021-2022, losing to Rodrigo Vargas at UFC 261 and Ignacio Bahmondes and then got his walking papers. He went back to the regional scene picking up a knockout win at UAE Warriors 34 and then entered the Road To UFC Season 2 tournament where he went 3-0 with two finishes.

