UFC Vegas 85 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Dolidze vs. Imavov’ last night

UFC Vegas 85 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Nassourdine Imavov defeated Roman Dolidze via unanimous decision after 25 minutes of action (recap here). In further action, Renato Moicano picked up a huge win over Drew Dober (recap here) and then went to work on the post-fight microphone (listen here).

Biggest Winner: Molly McCann

Coming into the event, McCann was feeling the heat and the pressure after losing two straight fights via first-round submission, and a third straight loss would only dig a deeper hole for her, especially since she was debuting in a new weight class. But the fiery “Meatball” dug deep and made sure the only way was up, securing a buzzer-beating submission win (armbar) over Diana Belbita in the very first round. The win earns McCann a new lease on her combat career, which is why she was brought to tears shortly after her win. It was that important and needed for the brawling Brit, who also took home an extra $50,000 for her efforts.

Runner Up: Charles Johnson

Picture this: You are on a three-fight losing streak, you are 2-4 inside the Octagon and in danger of getting cut with another loss. Three months after suffering your third straight defeat you get the call to step in a month’s notice to face off against undefeated (17-0, 1-0 UFC) contender Azut Maksum. It’s an opportunity that Johnson simply couldn’t pass up...and he made the most of it. After 15 minutes of back-and-forth action, “Inner G” walked away with a unanimous decision win, upsetting the previously undefeated fighter and earning the right to fight another day inside the Octagon. And to make it all better, Johnson and Maksum earned an extra $50,000 for “Fight of the Night” honors.

Honorable Mention: Randy Brown

Brown has quietly been on a pretty good streak for the last three years, winning five of his last six fights coming into his Welterweight bout against Muslim Salikhov. His hot streak gained more momentum after earning a blistering knockout win in the very first round, improving his record to 6-1 in his last seven outings. To sweeten the pot (and his bank account), “Rude Boy” earned a cool $50K for “Performance of the Night.” If he keeps it up he could find himself in the Top 15 sooner, rather than later.

Biggest Loser: Roman Dolidze

Dolidze got off to a blistering start to his UFC career, winning six of his first seven fights inside the Octagon. including an impressive knockout win over Jack Hermansson. But the Georgian-born fighter has now lost two straight fights following his unanimous decision defeat to Nassourdine Imavov. To make matters worse, this was Dolidze’s first headlining gig, but after his loss and bad stretch it might be a long while before he gets that honor again.

