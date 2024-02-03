LIVE! ‘Road To UFC’ Season 2 Finale streaming results, video highlights

LAS VEGAS — If fans needed more mixed martial arts (MMA) action after UFC Vegas 85, then they are in luck as the season two “Road to UFC” Finale takes place tonight (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The finals were originally supposed to go down in China back in Dec. 2023, but when the promotion nixed China (details here), the fights moved to “Sin City.”

In the main event, former UFC Lightweight veteran, Rongzhu (24-5), looks to get his job back as he faces undefeated knockout artist, Shin Haraguchi (7-0). The co-main event sees Featherweight hopefuls collide as Kaiwen Li (12-5) takes on Yizha (24-4). Li missed weight and forfeited 20 percent of his purse. And, last but not least, the three-fight card opens up with undefeated Japanese Flyweight, Rei Tsuruya (8-0), against Jiniushiyue (13-2).

‘Road to UFC’ Season 2 Finale Quick Results:

155 lbs.: Rong Zhu vs. Shin Haraguchi (Lightweight final) —

145 lbs: Yi Zha vs. Li Kai Wen (Featherweight final) —

125 lbs.: Ji Niushiyue vs. Rei Tsuruya (Flyweight final) —

‘Road to UFC’ Season 2 Finale Play-By-Play Results:

155 lbs.: Rong Zhu vs. Shin Haraguchi (Lightweight final)

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

145 lbs: Yi Zha vs. Li Kai Wen (Featherweight final)

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Ji Niushiyue vs. Rei Tsuruya (Flyweight final)

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

For the latest UFC event-related results click here.