Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov squared off in a Middleweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) at UFC Vegas 85 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In an odd fight, Imavov largely dominated his opponent.

The fight started a bit slow as each man felt the other out. Dolidze was looking for low kicks, whereas Dolidze fired snappy kicks and began to establish the jab. Dolidze looked to switch it up by wrestling, but Imavov shook him off after some clinch positioning. After the break, Imavov unleashed a brutal combination, stinging Dolidze with a right hand and ripping a knee into the liver. The Georgian talent hit the canvas, but he managed to stay defensive and survive to see the second round.

Imavov still looked significantly faster early in the second. Dolidze was game, however, hanging tough in the pocket and firing in combination. Perhaps Imavov was slowing? Dolidze latched onto a body lock and jammed his opponent into the fence. No takedown emerged, and when the two separated, both men swung big ... for a moment. Dolidze jammed him back into the fence and dirty boxed a bit. The referee broke them up, and Imavov stuck a 1-2 just before the bell.

Imavov started the third with some snappy jabs and kicks, but the fight soon found its way to the clinch. Imavov landed some nice shots this time, however, and the two split back apart. At distance, Imavov was walking his opponent down and cracking him with powerful shots. Really, the clinch was the only reason Dolidze was still in the fight, because it slowed the action down and didn’t see him take (or really land) anything significant. Across those five minutes, Dolidze took some really nasty shots, but credit to him, he didn’t go away.

Dolidze swung wildly to open the fourth then grabbed a clinch — did he have any other choice? Imavov snuck behind his opponent in the clinch, and Dolidze put his hand to the floor so that Imavov couldn’t kick him in the face ... and then Imavov kicked him in the face anyway! The referee called a break in the action, and Imavov nearly got himself disqualified arguing with cornerman Chris Curtis!

Instead, referee Herb Dean took a point, and the fight moved on. Imavov surged forward and landed a big knee, then he pulled guard! Immediately, he attacked the leg and gained top position in the process. He wasn’t able to do much with it though, as Imavov scrambled up to his feet fairly quickly. The two started brawling, and both landed in the wild exchange before returning to the clinch.

Both men were tired heading into the fifth, but Dolidze absolutely needed a finish ... and he went for it, diving on limbs and pulling guard in pursuit of submissions! Every so often, Imavov landed a heavy connection, but the fatigue and chaos was getting to him a bit. Really, the clinch stalled out any chance of a miraculous Dolidze comeback, as minutes just creeped away.

Imavov earned the decision nod.

This was an ugly fight. Imavov was clearly better on the feet by a vast margin, and Dolidze couldn’t get him down despite his best efforts. Imavov probably should’ve been able to force a stoppage, but he spent too much time in the clinch and wound up rather fatigued by the midway point in the fight.

Though it’s a win that pushes him into the Top 10, Imavov’s historic flaws were still very present.

Result: Imavov defeats Dolidze via decision

