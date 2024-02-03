The Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson boxing card featured a memorable stoppage earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) live on DAZN from inside The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Austin “Ammo” Williams delivered a blistering knockout punch that sent his opponent, Armel Mbumba-Yassa, crashing through the ropes.

Williams, who entered this fight with an undefeated 15-0 record as a pro, was the betting favorite to take care of business on this undercard bout and provide a staple performance that would boost his stock for 2024. The fighter known as “Ammo” came through with a collection of offensive outbursts and heavy combinations along the cage to take control of this fight from the start and put Mbumba-Yassa in trouble.

Later in the fight, Williams turned his aggression up and landed a brutal left hand that connected flush and sent Mbumba-Yassa backpedaling into the ropes. Mbumba-Yassa eventually fell through the ropes and to the ground. That was all the referee needed to see before stepping in and waving the fight off.

Check out the impressive finish above and more action from the fight below:

Saved by the bell



Ammo WIlliams piles on the pressure #BennDobson pic.twitter.com/t43gXFliTH — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 3, 2024

Williams, 27, now pushes his undefeated pro boxing record to 16-0 with this knockout win. It is the 11th knockout victory of his short career and an outing that should land him a bigger name his next time out.