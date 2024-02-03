The long-awaited heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has officially been rebooked for May 18, per Ariel Helwani. It will still take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, news surfaced that Fury suffered a nasty cut in training that would keep him out of his previously scheduled matchup with Usyk on Feb 17. Fight fans panicked because it has taken both sides nearly two years to lock down their heavyweight title fight and nobody knew for sure when or even if the boxing match would be rescheduled.

Even Usyk’s team wanted Fury stripped of his WBC belt.

Luckily, both sides agreed to rebook their heavyweight title fight for May 18 in Saudi Arabia. Fury and Usyk joined Helwani on Saturday to discuss their matchup and confirm that they will now meet three months later than expected. Check out the interview below:

This time around, there is a $10 million pullout clause should one of the heavyweights withdraw from their rescheduled fight. According to His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, if Fury or Usyk were forced to pull out of their May 18 meeting the other boxer would receive $10 million guaranteed. That’s a surprising clause to say the least, but a great way for either fighter to get paid should something happen again.

Fury, who is a slight betting favorite to win the heavyweight title fight, is certainly the A-side in this matchup. “Gypsy King” spoke about the cut he suffered in training and offered a few choice words for Usyk’s team on Saturday.

