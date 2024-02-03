Conor McGregor tried his best to help promote his Forged Irish Stout at BKFC 57 last night (Fri., Feb. 2, 2024) from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., but “Notorious” ended up pissing off a bunch of fight fans after sharing media content of BKFC’s ring girls.

McGregor took to social media Friday night to help boost viewership for BKFC 57, which was the first BKFC event being sponsored by his Forged Irish Stout. “Notorious” has voiced his support for bare knuckle boxing in the past and has created a nice relationship with BKFC along the way. McGregor even made a surprise in-ring appearance last year for a fun faceoff with Mike Perry (details HERE).

Check out some of McGregor’s social media posts from Friday night below:

While most fans didn’t have an issue with McGregor promoting his own company or the actually fist fights themselves, some took issue with “Notorious” showing off BKFC’s ring girls on his social media. “Notorious” didn’t say anything completely inappropriate, but the comments started to roll in nonetheless.

Check out some of the reaction below:

“Dee should’ve divorced you a long time ago” “Dawg you have a wife and kids” “Connor your married and have kids I ain’t shaming your game tho” “I’m stunned by this post idk what to react” “Connor you sure you’re Christian?” “Are they the only reason you’re watching alone, in an hotel room” “Conor legit has a casting couch on his yacht”

What do you think, fight fans? Did McGregor cross any lines with these posts from Friday night or was he just promoting his brand?

Sound off!