 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video! Watch UFC Vegas 85 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

With UFC Vegas 85 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) of fights on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between middleweight contenders Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov, a co-headliner featuring lightweight veterans Renato Moicano and Drew Dober, and a middleweight barnburner involving undefeated Aliaskhab Khizriev and Makhmud Muradov, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE around 10:00 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC Vegas 85 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania