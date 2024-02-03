 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bonuses! Molly McCann leads $50K winners with brutal armbar finish | UFC Vegas 85

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze v Imavov Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Nassourdine Imavov got back in the UFC’s middleweight win column last night (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) at UFC Vegas 85 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, edging out a hard-fought majority decision over Georgian fighter Roman Dolidze.

  • Charlie Radtke played spoiler to Gilbert Urbina with a nasty first-round TKO stoppage (highlights HERE)
  • Molly McCann made good on her women’s strawweight debut with an arm-breaking submission finish over Diana Belbita (highlights HERE)
  • The talented Themba Gorimbo turned in another memorable outing with a blistering 32-second knockout stoppage over fellow welterweight Pete Rodriguez
  • Luana Carolina turned in a big-time comeback TKO finish over Julija Stoliarenko with eight seconds remaining in the fight
  • Welterweight veteran Randy Brown captured his first knockout finish since 2019 with a blistering stoppage over Muslim Salikhov (watch HERE)
  • Renato Moicano outlasted Drew Dober in a bloody co-main event and then delivered a fiery post-fight speech to remember (highlights HERE)
  • Charles Johnson pulled off a big upset over previously undefeated flyweight prospect Azat Maksum in a back-and-forth “Prelims” war

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 85 post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Charles Johnson vs. Azat Maksum
  • Performance of the Night: Randy Brown
  • Performance of the Night: Molly McCann

For complete UFC Vegas 85 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

