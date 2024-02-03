Renato Moicano and Drew Dober battled it out in a bloody war of attrition earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) at UFC Vegas 85 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but it was Moicano who outlasted Dober over three rounds of co-main event action. Afterwards, Moicano delivered one of the more infamous post-fight speeches we’ve heard in a while.

Moicano was a small betting favorite and for good reason. The Brazilian is known for his grappling and Dober tends to lose via submission. However, Dober is the all-time leader for UFC lightweight knockout wins and Moicano has shown a tendency to get rocked. In other words, someone was expected to break in this fight.

Surprisingly, both lightweights lasted in his co-headliner. Moicano relayed on his takedowns and top game in the first round to get out to an early lead. Dober came back in the second, though, landing a plethora of strikes that badly bloodied Moicano. It wasn’t until the third round that Moicano went back to his grappling and stole the last five minutes to walk away with the decision win.

As for his post-fight speech, that can be seen below. Moicano ended up mentioning his 65-year-old dad having a baby, impregnating his wife when he gets home, and killing all the “bad guys” in the world.

“My 65 year-old dad just had a kid,” said Moicano. “When I get home I’m gonna get my wife pregnant. I fucking love America. I want to be a police officer and kill bad guys... People need to go to church and respect the law. Also follow my Youtube channel.”

Renato Money Moicano Comes Out With The Most Enlightened Post Fight Speech Ever pic.twitter.com/vPRAg8BC2R — MMA WIZZ (@themmawiz) February 4, 2024

For complete UFC Vegas 85 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.