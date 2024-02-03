Randy Brown scored his first knockout finish since 2019 earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 3, 2024) at UFC Vegas 85 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Rude Boy” stopped veteran welterweight Muslim Salikhov with a vicious one-punch stoppage in the first round.

Brown was expected to be the better fighter from range given his lengthy build and he was able to utilize it from the early going. This included jabs, kicks to the body, and leg kicks. Salikhov kept trying to get inside, but didn’t have the speed or athletic explosiveness to close the gap.

After halfway through the first round the two welterweight were exchanging on the feet in the middle of the cage. Brown unloaded a combination that ended with a right hand that connected flush and stopped Salikhov in his tracks. Brown went to move in for the kill, but the referee was already there for the stoppage.

Check out the video highlights above.

Brown, 33, has now won six out of his last seven Octagon appearances. The only loss during that span was a submission defeat to Jack Della Maddalena. This was Brown’s first finish since early 2021, but if he can continue to fight at range he could finally piece everything together in 2024.

